Lenoir-Greene United Way to receive $85,000 in hurricane relief funds Posted at

Lenoir-Greene United Way to receive $85,000 in hurricane relief funds

Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week that 13 counties affected by Hurricane Matthew will get $810,000 in hurricane relief funds. The money, issued as a disaster relief grant, will go nonprofit organizations across Eastern North Carolina working to rebuild and repair homes damaged by the hurricane and flood waters.

