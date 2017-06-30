Lenoir-Greene United Way to receive $85,000 in hurricane relief funds Posted at
Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week that 13 counties affected by Hurricane Matthew will get $810,000 in hurricane relief funds. The money, issued as a disaster relief grant, will go nonprofit organizations across Eastern North Carolina working to rebuild and repair homes damaged by the hurricane and flood waters.
