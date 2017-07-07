Artists invited to apply for regional...

Artists invited to apply for regional project grants

Arts of the Albemarle is accepting applications for Regional Artist Project Grants that support professional artists in Northeastern North Carolina. The Regional Artist Project program is managed through a partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council and 29 local arts councils throughout eastern North Carolina working as a consortium.

