Which car models are the most commonly stolen? Read Story Rachel Brown

According the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the 1994 Honda Accord and the 2004 Ford pickup were the most stolen vehicles across the state in 2015. According the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the 1994 Honda Accord and the 2004 Ford pickup were the most stolen vehicles across the state in 2015.

