600 seniors to receive diplomas during LCPS commencements
Nearly 600 seniors will receive diplomas in commencement exercises next week that will wrap up the 2016-17 academic year for Lenoir County Public Schools. Lenoir County Learning Academy: 10 a.m., Friday, June 9, in the chapel at Kennedy Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals
|24 min
|Concerned American
|17
|Venezuela libs succeed in eliminating beef!
|35 min
|waco1909
|42
|Clinton now says DNC data cost her the election
|36 min
|waco1909
|4
|Tillerson cancels Ramadan day at State Dept.
|39 min
|waco1909
|113
|Flynn Offered Woolsey CIA job......
|1 hr
|waco1909
|12
|Trump tells g 7 to shove their climate change a...
|1 hr
|waco1909
|91
|Trump to liberals:drop dead
|3 hr
|waco1909
|44
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC