600 seniors to receive diplomas durin...

600 seniors to receive diplomas during LCPS commencements

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

Nearly 600 seniors will receive diplomas in commencement exercises next week that will wrap up the 2016-17 academic year for Lenoir County Public Schools. Lenoir County Learning Academy: 10 a.m., Friday, June 9, in the chapel at Kennedy Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals 24 min Concerned American 17
Venezuela libs succeed in eliminating beef! 35 min waco1909 42
Clinton now says DNC data cost her the election 36 min waco1909 4
Tillerson cancels Ramadan day at State Dept. 39 min waco1909 113
Flynn Offered Woolsey CIA job...... 1 hr waco1909 12
Trump tells g 7 to shove their climate change a... 1 hr waco1909 91
Trump to liberals:drop dead 3 hr waco1909 44
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC