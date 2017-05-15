WCC holds 20th Annual Student Awards ...

WCC holds 20th Annual Student Awards Reception -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Sarah E. Shepherd, center, of Millers Creek is selected as Wilkes Community College's NCCCS 2017 Academic Excellence Award recipient. She is pictured with, from left, Bobby Irwin, Region 2 representative on the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges; WCC Trustee Rita Woodruff; WCC Trustee Duane Davis; and WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ann Coulter: "the Trump-haters were right" 20 min waco1909 16
Draining the Swamp 1 hr waco1909 147
Trump Just Betrayed America 1 hr waco1909 14
Eric Erickson: Trump's Leak *Far Worse* than Re... 1 hr waco1909 6
State, Victoria, TSF 1 hr waco1909 68
Trump just" fired "Comey. 1 hr waco1909 272
Comey Reveals Trump is a Corrupt SOB 1 hr waco1909 3
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC