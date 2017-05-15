WCC holds 20th Annual Student Awards Reception -
Sarah E. Shepherd, center, of Millers Creek is selected as Wilkes Community College's NCCCS 2017 Academic Excellence Award recipient. She is pictured with, from left, Bobby Irwin, Region 2 representative on the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges; WCC Trustee Rita Woodruff; WCC Trustee Duane Davis; and WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter: "the Trump-haters were right"
|20 min
|waco1909
|16
|Draining the Swamp
|1 hr
|waco1909
|147
|Trump Just Betrayed America
|1 hr
|waco1909
|14
|Eric Erickson: Trump's Leak *Far Worse* than Re...
|1 hr
|waco1909
|6
|State, Victoria, TSF
|1 hr
|waco1909
|68
|Trump just" fired "Comey.
|1 hr
|waco1909
|272
|Comey Reveals Trump is a Corrupt SOB
|1 hr
|waco1909
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC