WCC holds 20th Annual Student Awards ...

WCC holds 20th Annual Student Awards Reception -

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

Sarah E. Shepherd, center, of Millers Creek is selected as Wilkes Community College's NCCCS 2017 Academic Excellence Award recipient. She is pictured with, from left, Bobby Irwin, Region 2 representative on the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges; WCC Trustee Rita Woodruff; WCC Trustee Duane Davis; and WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox.

