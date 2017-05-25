Silver Alert issued for endangered ma...

Silver Alert issued for endangered man in Lenoir

Monday May 15 Read more: WBTV

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir.

