Silver Alert issued for endangered man in Lenoir
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir.
