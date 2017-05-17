Scholarship banquet scheduled for Saturday at Kings Posted at

Scholarship banquet scheduled for Sat...

Scholarship banquet scheduled for Saturday at Kings

The Nu lota Lamba chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will host its 38 Annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet at Kings Restaurant. "The program started in 1979 to recognize academic excellence in a male student from the three local high schools and now includes the early college program at Lenoir Community College," Shawn Howard, event organizer, said.

