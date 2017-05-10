North Lenoira s Kalek Rhem becomes first LCC signee under new basketball coach

North Lenoir's Kalek Rhem became the first commit to LCC's men's basketball program since Brown took the head coaching position, signing his letter of intent Thursday. The high-flying Rhem nearly averaged a double-double for the Hawks in the 2016-17 season with 9.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest, helping North Lenoir make it to the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

