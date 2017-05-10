Meet Me Monday: Shameria Grahm and Kotonka Hood Posted at

Meet Shameria Graham and Kotonka Hood, the mother and daughter duo who shared the most exciting moment of their lives together, graduating college. “I walked across the stage with her in high school, and now, I am very proud to share the stage with her again, this time receiving a college degree,” said Hood, who was more than thrilled to share her second commencement ceremony with her only daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.