Meet Me Monday: Lillie Williams Posted at
Williams has received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Special Education, Masters in Educational Administration, and an advanced Degree in Educational Leadership from East Carolina University. Prior to launching her company, Perfecting Destiny, Williams provided educational leadership to Lenoir County Public Schools for 27 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In just 2 months, Trump is the worst President ...
|27 min
|southern at heart
|863
|Trump is too damn stupid to be President
|41 min
|TSF
|4
|US Economic Growth Weakens Under Trump
|1 hr
|conrack
|23
|Democrat Quist trails in Montana
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|2
|Polls didn't stop Trump in 2016
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|5
|100 Days of Trump's Lies
|1 hr
|Waco1910
|24
|TSF you and V/C can't cut it
|1 hr
|conrack
|16
|Trump Has Dementia
|2 hr
|Waco1910
|191
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC