Emissions testing no longer required in Brunswick County

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

North Carolina environmental officials say the state's air has become clean enough that only 22 of its 100 counties still have to do the inspections. Those include Brunswick, Burke, Caldwell, Carteret, Catawba, Chatham, Cleveland, Craven, Edgecombe, Granville, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Pitt, Robeson, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Wayne, Wilkes and Wilson counties.

