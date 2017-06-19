Deputies: Lenoir man arrested in Caldwell County drug bust
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Robert Alan Nichols was charged with felonious possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep and store a controlled substance. The sheriff's office said they executed a search warrant for drugs at Nichols' home on the 3400 block of Playmore Beach Road.
