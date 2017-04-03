Wesleyan shows record growth

N.C. Wesleyan College continues to earn accolades for its record growth of traditional on-campus students and its adult course offerings for non-traditional students. According to figures released this week by the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities organization headquartered in Raleigh, Wesleyan leads all private colleges in North Carolina in enrollment growth for the three-year period 2013 to 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.