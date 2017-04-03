Wesleyan shows record growth

Wesleyan shows record growth

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

N.C. Wesleyan College continues to earn accolades for its record growth of traditional on-campus students and its adult course offerings for non-traditional students. According to figures released this week by the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities organization headquartered in Raleigh, Wesleyan leads all private colleges in North Carolina in enrollment growth for the three-year period 2013 to 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The GI Track, FARTS and Diabetes 1 hr Hospital farts 1
Follow the Dead Farts On PTSD Flatus Disability 1 hr Sum good farts 10
Fart Smell Compound May Prevent Diabetes 4 hr Shmelly farts 2
Weak Men (see: Rock) Support Bullies like Trump 4 hr Shmelly farts 39
Diabetes and farts - avoid chocolate 6 hr Fructose farts 2
Weak Men (see: Me) Support Trump FARTS 6 hr Ballot farts 3
Latin flatus – a blowing wind, a breaking wind 7 hr Smelly raspberry ... 2
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC