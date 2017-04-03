Wesleyan shows record growth
N.C. Wesleyan College continues to earn accolades for its record growth of traditional on-campus students and its adult course offerings for non-traditional students. According to figures released this week by the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities organization headquartered in Raleigh, Wesleyan leads all private colleges in North Carolina in enrollment growth for the three-year period 2013 to 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The GI Track, FARTS and Diabetes
|1 hr
|Hospital farts
|1
|Follow the Dead Farts On PTSD Flatus Disability
|1 hr
|Sum good farts
|10
|Fart Smell Compound May Prevent Diabetes
|4 hr
|Shmelly farts
|2
|Weak Men (see: Rock) Support Bullies like Trump
|4 hr
|Shmelly farts
|39
|Diabetes and farts - avoid chocolate
|6 hr
|Fructose farts
|2
|Weak Men (see: Me) Support Trump FARTS
|6 hr
|Ballot farts
|3
|Latin flatus – a blowing wind, a breaking wind
|7 hr
|Smelly raspberry ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC