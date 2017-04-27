North Carolina Daybook
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Dementia
|34 min
|Rock
|60
|Redneck NC Republicans: Legal to Run Over Prote...
|1 hr
|conrack
|1
|"Lock Him Up!" "Lock Him Up!"
|1 hr
|conrack
|1
|Did Robert, the original racist, die?
|2 hr
|Yes Liberal
|80
|De Vos says Common Core basically dead
|2 hr
|Yes Liberal
|2
|Hillary claims head injury in FBI interview
|3 hr
|Waco1910
|5
|Trump Sticks With NAFTA
|4 hr
|Waco1910
|11
|Trump: A Fake and a Fraud
|5 hr
|Waco1910
|106
|In just 2 months, Trump is the worst President ...
|5 hr
|Waco1910
|783
