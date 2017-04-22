Guardian ad Litem honors volunteers

Guardian ad Litem honors volunteers

Saturday Apr 22

Colleen Kosinski, center, District 8 Guardian ad Litem Program administrator, presents the Champion for Children Award to Shawn Whitfield and Sandra Jarman, representing the West Pharmaceutical Co. , for the company's support to the program that serves children in Wayne, Lenoir and Greene counties.

Lenoir, NC

