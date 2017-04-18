Eight Masonic District hosting annual...

Eight Masonic District hosting annual fellowship weekend

Prince Hall Masons of the Eight Masonic District will be hosting its annual fellowship weekend April 21 through April 23. The Eight Masonic District is composed of seven Lodges within Lenoir and Greene County. The fellowship weekend is open to all Free and Accepted Mason members and Ancient Free and Accepted Mason members.  Members are invited to fellowship and witness the Third Degree Ceremonies performed by the Eight Masonic District.

