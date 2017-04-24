Efforts to challenge perceptions of black males continue in Kinston

Not content with the portrayal of minorities in media today, some are working to challenge the perceptions people have of black men in society. "Perception is reality," Tonya Lynch, creator of the Black Light Project, a photo, documentary and web-based project to change the perceptions of black men in America. “More specifically, the project itself is about reflecting positive images of black males and creating a positive conversation about how we challenge the narratives present in the media," Lynch said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.