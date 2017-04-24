Efforts to challenge perceptions of b...

Efforts to challenge perceptions of black males continue in Kinston

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

Not content with the portrayal of minorities in media today, some are working to challenge the perceptions people have of black men in society. "Perception is reality," Tonya Lynch, creator of the Black Light Project, a photo, documentary and web-based project to change the perceptions of black men in America.  “More specifically, the project itself is about reflecting positive images of black males and creating a positive conversation about how we challenge the narratives present in the media," Lynch said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Has Dementia 10 min Big Al 45
Cruz wants seized drug money for Wall 42 min southern at heart 19
Trump: A Fake and a Fraud 45 min Waco1910 89
Did Robert, the original racist, die? 1 hr southern at heart 79
Trump encourages inbreeding to Make America Gre... 2 hr southern at heart 13
Trump Wants to End the Tax that Affects Him 2 hr southern at heart 3
Obama to get 400, 000 for Wall Street speech 11 hr Rock 11
In just 2 months, Trump is the worst President ... 19 hr David53g 769
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC