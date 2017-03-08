Winter storma s impact expected to be small
A winter storm making its way toward eastern North Carolina this weekend should not be a problem for Craven County, according to the National Weather Service. Rich Bandy, meteorologist-in-charge, National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City, said a front is expected to come through after midnight Saturday bringing rain and possibly snow from Duplin County to the coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|03 /08/ 2017 @ Women's Day Off.
|51 min
|Christy Sharter
|26
|03 /08/ 2017 @ Women's FART Day Off.
|58 min
|Christy Sharter
|6
|Trump FART Voters will get hurt the most
|1 hr
|Fartland
|5
|Trump's ONE FART CHANGE to Republican Fartform
|1 hr
|Save farts
|7
|Trump Voters will get hurt the most
|1 hr
|wtf
|7
|Trump's ONE CHANGE to Republican Platform
|1 hr
|Save farts
|24
|235,000 FART jobs added in February
|1 hr
|Farting Applicants
|2
|presidents can't order wiretaps
|3 hr
|Farting for US
|110
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC