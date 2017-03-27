Screen scene: Local film news
THE MAN: Miles Davis is this month's featured artist in Pack Memorial Library's Legends of Music film series. Photo courtesy of MilesDavis.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In just 2 months, Trump is the worst President ...
|13 min
|TSF
|88
|Trump Makes the Best Deals! (LMAO!!!)
|48 min
|Save a fart
|97
|Pence is a Liar too
|4 hr
|southern at heart
|12
|Can an employer make you work on Sunday? (Jan '10)
|12 hr
|Waco1910
|19
|Where Are The Jobs, Mr. Art of the Deal?
|12 hr
|Waco1910
|7
|Trump's Approvals Reach Nixon's Exit Numbers
|13 hr
|Rock
|51
|GWB WH lawyer: 'FBI uncovering evidence of trea...
|16 hr
|Rock
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC