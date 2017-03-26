Plans to use U.S. 70 to recruit industry
An effort is underway to designate sections of U.S. 70 from Wayne County through Craven County as a "North Carolina Aerospace Corridor" in an attempt to market the area to the aerospace industry. Crystal Gettys, Wayne County Development Alliance president, Tuesday asked for and received support for the project from Wayne County commissioners.
