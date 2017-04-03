NC Crash Claims Father, Son who were ...

NC Crash Claims Father, Son who were Firefighters

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: FireHouse.com

March 27--CHESTER COUNTY -- The Caldwell County community in North Carolina is mourning the loss of a father and son, both firefighters, who died in a single vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 77 in Chester County. Members of Collettsville Fire and Rescue, where Lenoir, N.C. residents Chris Gragg and Cody Gragg volunteered, flew their flag at half-staff over the weekend, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald's news partner.

