NC Crash Claims Father, Son who were Firefighters
March 27--CHESTER COUNTY -- The Caldwell County community in North Carolina is mourning the loss of a father and son, both firefighters, who died in a single vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 77 in Chester County. Members of Collettsville Fire and Rescue, where Lenoir, N.C. residents Chris Gragg and Cody Gragg volunteered, flew their flag at half-staff over the weekend, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald's news partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans parking in front yard (Apr '15)
|21 min
|Lololololololol
|110
|I have a boner for Assad
|24 min
|Lololololololol
|3
|Assads pants bulge intregues me
|26 min
|Lololololololol
|3
|In just 2 months, Trump is the worst President ...
|27 min
|David53g
|449
|Trump's $100 Million Distraction
|32 min
|Lololololololol
|53
|Republicans ask "What would a d*ck do?"
|37 min
|Lololololololol
|18
|I Love Farting While Being Fudge Packed
|40 min
|Lololololololol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC