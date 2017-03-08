Light snowfall hits Kinston

Light snowfall hits Kinston

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

The National Weather Service in Newport issued a winter weather advisory Saturday afternoon from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday for Lenoir, Jones, Duplin, Carteret, Onslow, Pamlico and Craven counties. "We've gotten some reports of snowfall in many locations, but we haven't received reports of accumulation," said John Elardo, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Newport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Voters will get hurt the most 41 min TSF 29
Trump knows the Feds are closing in on him 1 hr brian 5
Trump tweets more BS than anyone I've ever seen 1 hr brian 2
Â‘We KnowÂ’ Trump Sex Blackmail Is Â‘Absolutely TrueÂ’ 1 hr brian 34
Rich Get $157 Billion in GOP Taxcuts 1 hr brian 6
presidents can't order wiretaps 1 hr brian 128
BBC has another source backing dossier 17 hr brian 4
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Caldwell County was issued at March 12 at 3:47PM EDT

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC