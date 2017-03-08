Light snowfall hits Kinston
The National Weather Service in Newport issued a winter weather advisory Saturday afternoon from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday for Lenoir, Jones, Duplin, Carteret, Onslow, Pamlico and Craven counties. "We've gotten some reports of snowfall in many locations, but we haven't received reports of accumulation," said John Elardo, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Newport.
