Lenoir, Wayne and Craven Counties look to becoming aerospace corridor Posted at

Lenoir, Wayne and Craven Counties look to becoming aerospace corridor

The Lenoir and Craven County commissioners were asked at their Monday meetings to endorse a proposal to join Wayne County and become an aerospace corridor to attract new high-tech businesses and jobs. The proposal was the idea of Craven Economic Developer Timothy Downs, who talked with fellow economic developers in Lenoir and Wayne counties about joining forces in an initial marketing campaign.

