FEMA Matthew aid continuing to rise

Though the registration period for new storm-related claims closed in January for residents in the Mother County, the total amount of assistance provided by FEMA rises in small increments as applicants provide necessary information to the disaster arm of the federal government. "Sometimes there are appeals or people are waiting for the case while it's temporarily set aside - if they've been denied but come back with receipts or documentation proving they're eligible for more assistance," said FEMA representative Nathan Custer.

