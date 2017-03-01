Cancer Center benefits from grant Posted at

Cancer Center benefits from grant Pos...

The 10th annual Ride for the Ribbon benefit raised nearly $20,000 for hospitals across Eastern North Carolina last fall, including UNC Lenoir Health Care's Cancer Center. Hosted in November 2016, the Ride for the Ribbon took 50 motorcycles through Greenville, Washington and Kinston.

