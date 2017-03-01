Benefit gala for North Lenoir High, United Way comes to arts council
The Friends of the North Lenoir High School drama program hosted its biennial gala Saturday at the Kinston Community Council for the arts. A fundraiser for the NLHS drama program and the United Way of Lenoir and Greene Counties, the gala featured a pair of performances from the New York USO Troupe, a silent auction and even a television for those unable to miss the Duke and UNC basketball game.Money raised by the gala will be split between providing relief to those still dealing with fallout from Hurricane Matthew and funding an upcoming performance of Beauty and the Beast by drama students.
