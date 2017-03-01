7 Ways to have fun this weekend Posted at
Staff and volunteers will be dressed in Civil War Era attire and describe to visitors what life would have been like between 1861-65 on Friday at the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center, 100 N. Queen St., Kinston. This program will focus on the largest branch of the Army during the war, the Infantry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to fart where Obama/Hillary farted
|11 min
|Trumpfart
|1
|Danny Hucks Found Hiding Sniffing FARTS
|2 hr
|Farts saved him
|1
|Danny Hucks Dead of Fart Overdose
|2 hr
|US Fartuary
|1
|Sessions Farted Under Water
|2 hr
|Planet fart
|11
|03/08/2017 (#day without a woman)
|2 hr
|Enjoy sharts
|2
|Sessions Lied Under Oath
|2 hr
|Fart Liberal
|35
|Boehner: GOP won't repeal&replace Fartcare
|3 hr
|Yes fart liberally
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC