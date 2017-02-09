Work begins tocut energy costsfor RCC...

Work begins tocut energy costsfor RCC campus -

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Robesonian

Improvements intended to reduce energy costs at Robeson Community College and free up dollars to be used for other purposes are about to get underway. The college has entered into a guaranteed energy performance contract with Brady Services of Morrisville, the subcontractor of Trane U.S. Inc., to make upgrades in all the buildings on the college's main campus in Lumberton and at COMtech in Pembroke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

