Work begins tocut energy costsfor RCC campus -
Improvements intended to reduce energy costs at Robeson Community College and free up dollars to be used for other purposes are about to get underway. The college has entered into a guaranteed energy performance contract with Brady Services of Morrisville, the subcontractor of Trane U.S. Inc., to make upgrades in all the buildings on the college's main campus in Lumberton and at COMtech in Pembroke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump uses fear, to control some American's.
|15 min
|Rock
|28
|Betsy Devos Confirmed for Education.
|28 min
|Rock
|13
|The Left hates free speech
|40 min
|Rock
|137
|Kelly Anne Conway talks about women in the mili...
|50 min
|Rock
|12
|A RACIST for Attorney General ?
|57 min
|Rock
|25
|castlebridge (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Casey shoemaker
|47
|General Flynn LIED!
|2 hr
|Big Gulp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC