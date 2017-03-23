Screen scene: Local film news

YOUR SHOT: Following a sold-out first iteration in November, the Fine Arts Theatre presents a second chance for fans of the Tony-winning musical Hamilton to sing and rap along to the Broadway cast album. - In honor of Women's History Month, the humanities department at A-B Tech hosts a screening of Equal Means Equal on Thursday, March 2, 3-5:30 p.m. in Ferguson Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.