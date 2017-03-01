SC man charged after alleged carjacking, high speed chase

A South Carolina man was arrested and charged with felonies following a reported carjacking Monday morning in Boone, according to Boone Police. Tommy Lee Long, 19, of Taylors, S.C., has been charged with felonious common law robbery, felonious possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor assault on a female and felonious speeding to elude arrest, police said.

