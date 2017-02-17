Police: Robbery led to fatal shooting...

Police: Robbery led to fatal shooting in NC mall parking lot

Authorities say a man shot to death in the parking lot of a North Carolina mall was the victim of a robbery. Greensboro Police said in a news release that 33-year-old Westley Tugman of Lenoir was shot around 1:30 p.m. Saturday outside J.C. Penney at Four Seasons Town Centre and died a short time later at the hospital.

