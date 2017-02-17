Police: Robbery led to fatal shooting in NC mall parking lot
Authorities say a man shot to death in the parking lot of a North Carolina mall was the victim of a robbery. Greensboro Police said in a news release that 33-year-old Westley Tugman of Lenoir was shot around 1:30 p.m. Saturday outside J.C. Penney at Four Seasons Town Centre and died a short time later at the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juvenile charged with throwing a 2 by 4 at Tru...
|44 min
|Slice of cheese
|6
|You were right Waco .
|46 min
|Slice of cheese
|6
|The secret anti-fart forum?
|49 min
|Slice of cheese
|2
|The Left hates free speech
|1 hr
|Sniffing
|233
|Battleground States Unwinnable for Traitor Trump
|1 hr
|Flatus
|19
|I notice, when ROCK dissapears......
|1 hr
|Flatus
|14
|fart fetish guy/gal
|5 hr
|Brown egg specials
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC