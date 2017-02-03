FEMA to offer rebuilding program in B...

FEMA to offer rebuilding program in Brunswick County

Friday Feb 3

FEMA is offering a repair and rebuilding program in Brunswick, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, and Nash Counties this week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In Brunswick County, the program will take place Monday through Friday in Building C of the County Government Center at 3325 Old Ocean Hwy.

Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

