Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of...

Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC , in association with marketer X-Gen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , is voluntarily recalling lot number PLND1613 of Ibuprofen Lysine Injection, 20 mg /2 mL , vials to the hospital or user level. Some of the vials have been found to contain particulate matter.

