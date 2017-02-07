Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of...
Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC , in association with marketer X-Gen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , is voluntarily recalling lot number PLND1613 of Ibuprofen Lysine Injection, 20 mg /2 mL , vials to the hospital or user level. Some of the vials have been found to contain particulate matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sander's reading letter that silenced Elizabet...
|1 hr
|TSF
|4
|The Left hates free speech
|1 hr
|Waco1910
|107
|Trump uses fear, to control some American's.
|1 hr
|TSF
|2
|Casey Anthony spotted at Trump March this week...
|3 hr
|Viscous Vinny
|12
|Polls looking bad for Robert's Trump.
|10 hr
|Waco1910
|9
|Deadbeats on disability (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Waco1910
|208
|Gov. Nicky Haley has some balls!
|13 hr
|southern at heart
|58
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC