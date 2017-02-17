ECC instructor named to N.C. MLK Commission
Jacquie Jeffers, an adjunct instructor at Edgecombe Community College, has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve on the state's Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. Jacquie Jeffers, adjunct humanities instructor at Edgecombe Community College, has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve on the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.
