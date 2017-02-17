ECC instructor named to N.C. MLK Comm...

ECC instructor named to N.C. MLK Commission

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Jacquie Jeffers, an adjunct instructor at Edgecombe Community College, has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve on the state's Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. Jacquie Jeffers, adjunct humanities instructor at Edgecombe Community College, has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve on the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Betsy Devos Confirmed for Education. 40 min Fitdy pence 86
The Left hates free speech 2 hr Fake news real poo 188
Admiral HARWARD don't want the Job. 3 hr They never flushed 8
Trump still President 3 hr Abes log cabin 9
Russians deploy a cruise missle, may violate ... 9 hr Spoken flatulence 34
Bookmakers taking bets on Trump Impeachment . 9 hr Spoken flatulence 17
March 8 "Women's Day Off" 10 hr Detergent pants 6
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC