Controlled Burns Planned for Grandfather Ranger District

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Watauga Democrat

The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct two controlled burns for a total of 900 acres in the Grandfather Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, on Friday, Feb. 10th and Monday, Feb. 13th. The agency will conduct the burns in the Adams Mountain and Crawley Branch area east of Wilson Creek off Maple Sally Road, west of Lenoir.

