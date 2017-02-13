Community remembers Sgt. Nelson Blizzard for his service Updated at
Friends and family members say they will remember Nelson Blizzard for his dedication and service to his community through both his career and his heart. Throughout his life Blizzard was a dedicated member of the Lenoir County Sheriff's Department.
