Annual festival a boon for students and music lovers
The sounds of bluegrass and country abound at this year's Neuse River Music Fest, which takes place February 10th and 11th at the Lenoir Community College Student Center. The 2017 lineup features Dailey & Vincent, The Grascals, The Malpass Brothers, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and The Garrett Newton Band.
