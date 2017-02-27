AgCarolina scholarships available

AgCarolina Farm Credit will award two $1,000 scholarships to deserving agriculture students at the University of Mount Olive for the 2017-18 academic year. "AgCarolina is committed to enhancing the quality of life and future opportunities for Eastern North Carolina rural residents and their communities," said David Corum, president and CEO of AgCarolina Farm Credit.

