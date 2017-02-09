A time for celebration Posted at
The month of February was chosen as African-American history month to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. The week-long celebration evolved to a month-long celebration in 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Flynn LIED!
|11 min
|Surreal sara
|1
|A RACIST for Attorney General ?
|26 min
|Surreal sara
|22
|Betsy Devos Confirmed for Education.
|31 min
|TSF
|7
|Trump uses fear, to control some American's.
|47 min
|TSF
|21
|The Left hates free speech
|1 hr
|TSF
|130
|Memories of Rock & I on Brokeback Mt.
|2 hr
|Rock
|11
|What Jerry offered (Feb '06)
|4 hr
|Wilma
|32
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC