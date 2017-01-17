Taco Bell prepares to open new location
After months of construction and one hurricane-induced delay, the new Taco Bell on N.C. 58 is just three weeks away from opening for business. Construction on the new location, situated across the street from Lenoir Community College, began in late September, but was halted for a month when Hurricane Matthew swept across Eastern North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we're getting a wall
|51 min
|prince of sikhim
|108
|trump a russian agent?
|1 hr
|prince of sikhim
|119
|Anti Trump riots spread.
|1 hr
|TSF
|1,029
|FlatLine's Last Post Wins 2017 (Lenoir Edition)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|30
|connecticut republican politician
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|22
|FBI to review DOJ,FBI handling of Clinton crimi...
|2 hr
|southern at heart
|27
|Obama
|2 hr
|TSF
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC