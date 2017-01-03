Some NC teachers will get January rew...

Some NC teachers will get January rewards based on 2016 exam scores

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: WBTV

North Carolina is ready to dole out $14 million in teacher merit bonuses this month, with rewards based on last year's third-grade reading tests and exams that show high school students doing college-level work. The state legislature approved the money in 2016, and the state Board of Education will vote this week to distribute it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TSF Pretends He Doesn't Understand 40 min Rock 19
Four Blacks Charged With Hate Crimes 43 min Rock 14
Ford cancels 1.8 billion dollar factory in Mexico 45 min Waco1910 37
Anti Trump riots spread. 48 min Rock 936
Gay Maniac accosts Ivanka , gets tossed off jet 1 hr Rock 181
Road conditions in downtown Lenoir? 5 hr Jan 3
Floyd hahn 7 hr Nenetam 1
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC