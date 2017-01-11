Snow pounds parts of East Coast, spar...

Snow pounds parts of East Coast, spares several big cities

Saturday Jan 7

Snow and sleet pounded a large swath of the U.S. East Coast on Saturday, coating roads with ice and causing hundreds of crashes. Thousands of people lost power and forecasters warned of blizzard-like conditions from Virginia to parts of the Northeast.

