Severe-Weather 14 mins ago 7:28 p.m.Much of High Country remains closed after snow storm
At Longview Elementary School in Hickory, ice covers the lots where buses drop off students. Plows worked to clear things up, but the district decided to close schools another day.
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti Trump riots spread.
|1 min
|TSF
|977
|Fiat Chrysler to spend 1 billion in America
|10 min
|Rock
|19
|Gay Maniac accosts Ivanka , gets tossed off jet
|14 min
|David53
|227
|we're getting a wall
|16 min
|Rock
|9
|Road conditions in downtown Lenoir?
|1 hr
|Jan
|4
|Ford cancels 1.8 billion dollar factory in Mexico
|2 hr
|Waco1910
|47
|Four Blacks Charged With Hate Crimes
|8 hr
|David53
|24
