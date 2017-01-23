Food 33 mins ago 10:31 a.m.Lenoir Chick-fil-A to offer year of free meals to first 100 customers

Food 33 mins ago 10:31 a.m.Lenoir Chi...

Lenoir Chick-fil-A to offer year of free meals to first 100 customers

Wednesday Jan 11

Chick-fil-A opens the doors at its first Lenoir, North Carolina location on Edgeknoll Drive on Wilkesboro Blvd. on February 2. The first 100 adults who walk through the door will get free meals for a year, which the restaurant defines as 52 Chick-fil-A #1 meals. The franchise encourages those who would like to take advantage of the deal to start lining up ahead of time.

