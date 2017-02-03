Flu season arrives, some hospitals restrict visitor access
A Flu Alert has been declared at UNC Healthcare Hospitals across North Carolina, including what is commonly known as Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir. The alert means children under 12 are not allowed in as visitors except in special circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lenoir Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bowling green massacre
|3 hr
|princess of sikhim
|9
|Trump= recruiting for ISIS!
|3 hr
|Viscous Vinny
|63
|Tillerson Confirmed
|4 hr
|TSF
|22
|Iran : "Will vigorously continue with missile...
|4 hr
|TSF
|28
|Trump fires acting AG for insubordination.
|6 hr
|TSF
|92
|What if you are wrong?
|12 hr
|Cold Harbor
|118
|Liberals Peaceful Inauguration Pursuits?
|12 hr
|Victoria
|188
Find what you want!
Search Lenoir Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC