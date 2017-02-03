Flu season arrives, some hospitals re...

Flu season arrives, some hospitals restrict visitor access

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WBTV

A Flu Alert has been declared at UNC Healthcare Hospitals across North Carolina, including what is commonly known as Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir. The alert means children under 12 are not allowed in as visitors except in special circumstances.

