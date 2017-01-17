Count on it: Volunteers work to help the homeless in Lenoir County Posted at

Count on it: Volunteers work to help ...

Count on it: Volunteers work to help the homeless in Lenoir County

For the county's second annual Point in Time Count, volunteers will survey residents of Kinston's homeless shelter to collect data that will help determine the scope of the problem locally in 2017. "We're interested in making sure students and their families that are in temporary housing because of the flood are included in the count," Holmes said.

