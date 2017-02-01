Clyde student receives Broyhill Famil...

Clyde student receives Broyhill Family Foundation scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Clyde native Rachel E. Clark has received a $2,222.22 scholarship from the Broyhill Family Foundation for the current academic year. Clark is a senior at Mars Hill University majoring in social work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lenoir Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pipeline protesters hauled off 53 min Just sayin 1
Hillary got over 800,000 illegal votes 57 min princess of sikhim 22
Liberals Peaceful Inauguration Pursuits? 1 hr Rock 177
Iran : "Will vigorously continue with missile... 1 hr Early Cuyler 8
University of Alabama cancels black gay speaker 1 hr Rock 5
we're getting a wall 2 hr Waco1910 157
What if you are wrong? 2 hr Waco1910 113
Trump= recruiting for ISIS! 3 hr Early Cuyler 60
Trump fires acting AG for insubordination. 3 hr southern at heart 77
See all Lenoir Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lenoir Forum Now

Lenoir Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lenoir Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Lenoir, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC