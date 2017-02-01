Clyde student receives Broyhill Family Foundation scholarship
Clyde native Rachel E. Clark has received a $2,222.22 scholarship from the Broyhill Family Foundation for the current academic year. Clark is a senior at Mars Hill University majoring in social work.
