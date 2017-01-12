Caswell foundation offers scholarships

The Caswell Center Foundation recently announced the availability of three $1,000 scholarships for the 2017-18 academic school year. To qualify, applicants must be a rising college senior or working toward a graduate degree with an allied health, education or psychology major in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology or social work and intend to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.

