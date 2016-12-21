Yes, you felt that: Minor earthquake reported in Lenoir
The United States Geological Survey reported that a minor earthquake struck in Lenoir early Tuesday morning around 2:46 a.m. The report centered the quake along Buffalo Cove Road between Camp Carolwood Road and Douglas Lane and about 4.8 kilometers deep.
